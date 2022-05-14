Delhi fire claims lives; NDMA shares dos and don’ts during accidents

A massive fire in Delhi’s Mundka has claimed more than 25 lives with casualty numbers expected to go up. According to reports, it was a CCTV godown and office that caught fire on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and announced Rs two lakh each for kin of the deceased. Twitter was abuzz with many suggesting that action must be taken against flouting safety norms.

“Hope action will be taken against the guilty who allowed the violation of fire safety norms and example set,” one user said, while another remarked, “In Delhi fire incident was very horrible. My condolences with his family who lost his life. I request to Govt, please do all neccessary equipment which incident should not be repeat in future.”

People were jumping from the building to save their lives using ropes, and cranes.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) took to Twitter to share updates on dos and don’ts during fire accidents.

“#FireSafety: Know what to do in case you hear the #fire alarms during fire accident,” the tweet read.

*Leave the premises by the nearest available exit.

*Close all doors and windows behind you.

*Do not use lifts. Use staircases.

*On arrival of fire service, help them to help you.

*Give way to fire engines to enable them to reach the spot quickly.

*Don’t park your vehicles near to fire hydrants/underground static water tanks.

*Guide firemen to water sources like tubes, wells, ponds, and static tanks.

