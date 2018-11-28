From turmeric milk to tulsi chai: Here are some home remedies to combat pollution

After Diwali celebrations, thick clouds of smog enveloped Delhi-NCR as the air quality dropped to ‘hazardous’ in various areas across the city, exposing people to major health risks. While we can only hope for the air quality to improve, it is wise to combat the ill-effects of pollution on our health without any delay.

To help you deal with the fallout of the plunging air quality in the capital, we have compiled a list of easy-to-make home remedies. It will help you improve your immunity, cut down the negative impact of toxins in your body and help you in cleansing your system effectively.

Tulsi Tea

Bring a glass of water to a boil and add in a sprig of tulsi leaves, a spoon of grated ginger and a spoon full of crushed jaggery. Allow it to sit for a while and consume it warm. Alternatively, you can add these ingredients – tulsi, ginger, jaggery – to a boiling cup of milk tea and make yourself a cup of tulsi chai.

Haldi Doodh

Boil a glass of milk and add a teaspoon of turmeric powder or paste in it. You can add flavour to it by adding some sweetener.

Peppermint tea

Add a few leaves of peppermint in a glass of boiling water. Let it sit for a few minutes and add a spoonful of honey. Mix the concoction well and drink it while its warm. It helps in easing congestion in the respiratory system.

Warm ghee

Consume a spoon of warm ghee or just add it to your chapatis and subzi. It is also a good idea to massage some warm ghee on your nostrils and feet. Ghee can cut out the ill effects of lead and mercury, which are by-products of pollution.

Wheatgrass grass

Wheatgrass can be really powerful when it comes to removing toxins from your body. Mix a spoon of wheatgrass powder in a glass of water and consume it before taking your meal every day.

