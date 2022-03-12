Deepika Padukone’s post about ‘being made to feel like a person of colour’ receives flak on social media

Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself with her several impeccable performances ever since she made her debut, almost 15 years back.

And now, the actor has added another feather to her cap as she featured on the cover of the famous American women’s magazine, Allure. While netizens are heaping praises for her glamorous appearance, her Instagram caption accompanying the cover post has raised eyebrows.

Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

“From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution,” she captioned the post.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian is being called out for remarks on women not working hard enough

For the uninitiated, ‘Person of colour’ is a phrase primarily used to describe any person who is not white. As such, it covers all non-white people, including Indians.

Here’s how social media reacted to Deepika’s caption.

“What does she want to tell? That being called as a person of colour is an insult? And she is a white?,” a user questioned on Twitter.

made to feel like a person of colour? 😭😭 https://t.co/WbHSBZB7ss — . (@kajrasiyahii) March 12, 2022

Another user tweeted: “Way she worded this made it seem like being a person of colour is bad.”

Deepika’s insta caption on her Allure cover is making me howl. “From being made to feel like a person of colour as long as I can remember…” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8jHbAotJUL — Pink Banter (@KhanNaqs) March 10, 2022

“Made to feel… like it’s something to be ashamed of. She probably didn’t mean to say this but the choice of words is so wrong,” a user wrote, pointing at the wrong use of words.

@deepikapadukone‘s #Allure cover… What does the caption mean? She is a person of colour so what is “being made to feel like a person of colour” and is talking about colour a prerequisite for an international magazine cover? Lol I thought her PR proofreads captions? #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/YAUWfUVI7G — Stella John (@i_StellaJohn) March 10, 2022

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!