Saturday, March 12, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s post about ‘being made to feel like a person of colour’ receives flak on social media

While the netizens are heaping praises for her glamorous appearance, her Instagram caption accompanying the magazine cover post has raised eyebrows

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2022 2:25:15 pm
Deepika PadukoneDeepika's latest caption has raised eyebrows. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself with her several impeccable performances ever since she made her debut, almost 15 years back.

And now, the actor has added another feather to her cap as she featured on the cover of the famous American women’s magazine, Allure. While netizens are heaping praises for her glamorous appearance, her Instagram caption accompanying the cover post has raised eyebrows.

Take a look at the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 

“From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution,” she captioned the post.

For the uninitiated, ‘Person of colour’ is a phrase primarily used to describe any person who is not white. As such, it covers all non-white people, including Indians.

Here’s how social media reacted to Deepika’s caption.

“What does she want to tell? That being called as a person of colour is an insult? And she is a white?,” a user questioned on Twitter.

Another user tweeted: “Way she worded this made it seem like being a person of colour is bad.”

“Made to feel… like it’s something to be ashamed of. She probably didn’t mean to say this but the choice of words is so wrong,” a user wrote, pointing at the wrong use of words.

