Check out how Deepika Padukone is spending her time during quarantine

The 21-day lockdown time is different for each of us. While some are busy working from home, others are making full use of this time to indulge in activities they otherwise did not have time for. Amid all the celeb activities we are seeing on social media, whether it is Katrina Kaif doing the dishes or Malaika Arora cooking, there is actor Deepika Padukone who is clearly not stressing much and living one day at a time.

Posting her Quarantine series on Instagram, which has around six episodes until now, the actor is giving her fans a sneak peek of what her days have been like. So if you too are looking to spend your time in a fruitful way, scroll down and take a cue from the Chhapaak actor.

Decluttering

The actor has often spoken about her fondness for cleanliness. “Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” she captioned the first photo, which shows how she has rearranged her closet.

Skincare

Indulging in some self love, the actor shared a picture of herself massaging her face with a facial roller to enhance blood circulation.

Healthy food

In the next episode, Deepika was seen drinking fruit juice and eating watermelon. If you too are looking for some healthy meal options, try this easy recipe by actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Indoor workouts

With social distancing being the norm these days, gyms are shut. But the Padmaavat actor seems to have a treadmill at home which is coming to her rescue.

Much needed treats

With the power couple working out regularly, they don’t shy away from indulging in a few (cheat) treats. In her fourth episode of ‘in the time of COVID-19’, Deepika was seen enjoying a hearty bowl of chocolate.

Household chores

The actor reposted Katrina Kaif’s video where she is seen teaching her fans how to clean utensils. According to the post, Deepika planned to share something similar but couldn’t, as she said: “I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because Katrina Kaif stole my idea! Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19”.

Labelling kitchen boxes

Her fondness for arranging things is quite evident. In her latest episode, she is seen labelling her kitchen boxes such as Basmati rice, urad dal, chilli powder, poha, besan, etc.

How are you spending your time at home?

