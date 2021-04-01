Deepika Padukone reveals what she is ‘very possessive’ about; watch video

Here's what Deepika Padukone went on to reveal. (Photo: Instagram/Deepika Padukone)

Every now and then Deepika Padukone gives a peek into her life — her likes, dislikes, and super stylish OOTD details. In keeping with the same, the actor once again took to social media to reveal her favourite song, playlist and more.

In a fun, short video the Piku actor revealed how she “will not” part ways with her playlist, something she is “very possessive about”.

Check out the clip below:

“I am a very good DJ. I will not show my playlist. I am very possessive about my playlist,” she said in between laughs.

However, she went on to play her favourite song, which turned out to be Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and even grooved to it.

Interestingly, actor Alia Bhatt had also shared the same song on her Instagram Stories to reveal what is she currently listening to.

Deepika has been quite active on social media this year, with a special focus on her personal life. Earlier, she had shared what a day in her life looks like, the type of coffee she prefers and also her comfort food!

Take a look at some of the videos below.

We are loving it. How about you?

