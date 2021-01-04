Deepika Padukone rings in New Year in Ranthambore; shares why taking a break is essential

A lot of us often forget to pause, relax, and take a break owing to our hectic schedules. But taking a break, irrespective of the duration, is essential for many reasons including one’s health. Numerous studies have shown how such staycations or vacations can help boost performance and productivity. In fact, studies by the University of Canterbury and the University of Illinois have proved that taking timely breaks helped improve mental agility.

One such study from the University of Canterbury even suggested that the longer the time taken to perform a task, the longer the break should be, in order to prevent a decline in one’s efficiency.

Looks like actor Deepika Padukone, who ushered in the New Year with family in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore, believes in the same philosophy as she recently shared a note on the need for spending “quality time”.

“For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am,” said Deepika on her Instagram account alongside some pictures from her vacation.

She, along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha, enjoyed a “much-needed break”.

“An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it!” added Deepika.

The series of photos gave fans a peek into her vacations and were indeed a delight for her followers who were shocked when the actor deleted all her previous posts on January 1, 2021.

