Here’s what we learnt from Deepika Padukone’s makeup

From long lashes to red lips, Padukone knows how to make ever look stand out. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) From long lashes to red lips, Padukone knows how to make ever look stand out. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

We are well aware of the actor’s sartorial choices, from being a bona fide trendsetter to always experimenting with her fashion choices, the actor has come a long way. But, even when her fashion choices get undivided attention, you cannot miss out her makeup. Sometimes electric and on other days, simple and dewy. Take a look as to what we learnt from the actor’s makeup looks.

Red lips always to your rescue

If you are in doubt about what lip shade to don or feeling under the weather, red is your colour, always. It is electric and instantly brightens up any look, which is why it’s no wonder Deepika gravitates towards reds. To select the right shade of red shade, check it out here.

Amp up your eyelash game

We often overlook lashes but that doesn’t mean it won’t help you amp up the beauty game. To make your lashes grow, with a Q-tip, apply castor oil every night and you will soon notice the difference. Otherwise, go for a mascara that provides a lengthening and volumising effect. We believe a few coats are going to make our lashes look killer, but there’s a proper way to applying mascara seamlessly for a prominent effect. Take a look here.

Gleam bright with a highlighter

Highlighters are the most underrated product in your vanity. Used for the high-points of your face, which includes the forehead, cupid’s bow and cheeks, they have multiple uses. One of them is scraping your highlighter and mixing it with your moisturiser for a dewy look. The actor swears by it to take her beauty game a notch above. Choose a consistency that works best for your skin. There are various highlighters in the market, read up about it here.

READ| This beauty product will save you a lot of time

Golden smokey eyes are a classic

Golden smokey eyes are as classic as it gets. Tone it down for an everyday look or glam it up just like the actor does for a night outing. It goes well with every outfit, whether it’s a decadent gown, a traditional sari or casual midi-dress. Golden smokey eyes not only make your eyes pop but also pack a punch, taking your look quite a few notches above.

Brows frame your face

Brows can make or break your look. Period. You cannot overlook them. In fact, they aren’t difficult to achieve and a bar of soap does the job. Weird? Don’t worry, many swear by it. Check out the hack here. Other than that, use an eyebrow powder and carefully outline (don’t overline) and fill in the sparse gaps or bald spots to achieve the perfect brows!

READ| How to groom your eyebrows to accentuate your features

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd