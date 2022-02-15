Would Deepika Padukone ‘rather text people or call’, ‘give up on social media or food’? Find out

Everyone has preferences — from food and books to music and fitness; so does Deepika Padukone. As such, giving a fun insight into her preferred choices, the actor recently shared what would she rather pick when it comes to fitness, food, and music.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video that she captioned, “Choices Choices Everywhere!”. In the video, she can be seen playing a game of ‘Would you rather’. Here’s what the Gehraiyaan actor said.

Would you rather be wish to be happy or rich?

Happy.

Would you rather go to the gym or do yoga?

Yoga

Would you rather text people or call?

Neither.

Would you rather have a home in the mountains or on a beach?

Beach.

Would you rather listen to music or read books?

Listen to music.

Would you rather be able to talk to animals or speak five different languages?

Both.

Would you rather give up on social media or food?

Social media.

Would you rather read people’s minds or their hearts?

I think I can do both.

The actor definitely loves to do yoga! In a recent post on Instagram, yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared glimpses of her workout with the star.

“Here’s to all our 4am and 6am yoga sessions full of beautiful practices, all the positive energy and laughs,” she said.

The actor is also a self-confessed travel addict, and loves her food!

“Year end photo dump of all the things I love…food, flowers and travel…??” she said in December 2021.

