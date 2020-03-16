Deepika Padukone has found a way to be productive ‘in the time of COVID-19’

The actor has often spoken about her fondness for cleanliness and how obsessive she is about it. (File Photo) The actor has often spoken about her fondness for cleanliness and how obsessive she is about it. (File Photo)

The outbreak of coronavirus and the rising number of positive cases daily have called for timely precautions. One of the primary calls has been to wash hands regularly and keep social distancing. Like us, celebrities too are following the same. Deepika Padukone recently shared a photo on Instagram where the Chhapaak actor can be seen using the time to clean her wardrobe.

The actor has often spoken about her fondness for cleanliness and how compulsive and obsessive she is about it. “Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” she captioned the photo, which shows a range of clothes on hanger.

In light of the present events, the actor was nominated by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, Director-General of the World Health Organization to take the Safe Hands Challenge. She, among others like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was asked to share their video and also asked three other people to join.

I now nominate:@deepikapadukone@priyankachopra@Schwarzenegger@CTurlington

to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020

Earlier this month, Deepika had also called off her trip to the Paris Fashion Week amid growing concerns.

“Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France,” the actor’s spokesperson had told news agency IANS.

ALSO READ | Fighting coronavirus: Here’s how cleaning and disinfecting can help

Meanwhile, on Monday Odisha reported its first coronavirus case. A 33-year-old man with travel history to Italy tested positive. “The good news is that there are no complications and he is stable,” the state government’s designated spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said in a press briefing. In India, there has been a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, 26 new cases — the highest single-day rise so far — were reported taking the number of cases to 110. Two people succumbed to it while 13 recovered.

On March 12, WHO declared coronavirus to be a pandemic. “WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” the WHO tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd