Coronavirus outbreak: Deepika Padukone cancels trip to Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. (File Photo) Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. (File Photo)

The rapid spread of coronavirus and the consequent scare have affected lives worldwide. It has put several global events to a halt, necessitating people to take preventive measures, including celebrities. In light of that, Deepika Padukone cancelled her trip to France where she was scheduled to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

“Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France,” the actor’s spokesperson told news agency IANS.

In the recent past, several celebrities have been spotted donning the mask as a preventive measure. Model Bella Hadid had recently put up a photo of herself wearing a mask during a flight.

The growing epidemic has become a major health concern. As of now, the number of coronavirus cases registered in India is five, after reports of those infected in Delhi and Hyderabad. The new instances mark the spread of the virus from Kerala to other parts of the country. The first instances were that of three students who were found to be infected after they came back from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak originated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd