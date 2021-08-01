Decor tips: Things to consider when using pop colours together

Colour blocking — which is essentially pairing a few solid hues to create a single bold look — may have started on the fashion runways, but is also a great decor tactic. If you too wish to experiment with this trend, we’ve got you covered.

Here are a few things to look out for, when using more than one pop colour together, as suggested by Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera, principal designers and co-founders, Quirk Studio.

Know your colour wheel

The colour wheel is essential to selecting the right colour combinations that do not necessarily have to come from the same colour family. Keep in mind the energy and vibe you want to achieve with your room and its functionality. Warm colours, like yellow and coral, tend to bring an upbeat and welcoming feel to a room; they’re best in entertaining spaces. Think about using these shades in your dining room or kitchen. On the other hand, cool colours, like blue and green, are more subdued and work best where calming energy is appreciated.

Remember, bold, contrasting combinations will draw the eye immediately. You could try playing with opposite sides of the colour wheel, such as blues and oranges which will help to create an enriching effect.

Odd number rule

While colours add a fun dynamic to the space, too many colours could ruin it. Using colours in odd numbers is known to manifest dynamic, yet, balanced decor. While picking these, keep in mind the scale of the space, because too many colours in a small space can overwhelm the user. However, the optimal number of colours for a space is three, which can be used according to the 60-30-10 rule, to create an analogous colour scheme.

The 60-30-10 rule

There is a 60-30-10 colour rule when it comes to design: 60 per cent of the room, including its painted surfaces and décor, represents your dominant colour choice; 30 per cent is applied to a secondary colour which can be a contrast to the dominant colour; 10 per cent is for the accent colour. This golden ratio will ensure a perfect balance between the colours and help you achieve the desired pop.

Tip: Use a tint as the dominant colour in the room, a toned colour as the secondary colour, with your accent colour being the most vibrant and pure hue of the three.

Neutral colour palettes of beiges and greys are essential to a space. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Neutral colour palettes of beiges and greys are essential to a space. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Neutrals

Neutral colour palettes of beiges and greys are essential to a space. They will be the dominant colour that will become 60 per cent of your room, to provide the necessary balance, while enhancing your play of pop. This colour can carry throughout, while one can add and play with secondary and accent tones. This strategy can help to craft a cohesive and contiguous strategy for home décor without being too similar in every room.

Lighting in the room

Take note of the lighting: Before choosing a wall paint colour, keep in mind the kind of lighting that the room will have. While natural light shows the true colour of the paint, incandescent lights bring up the warmer tones, and fluorescent lights highlight sharp blue tones.

Furniture and art pieces

Let your furniture do the popping. Instead of painting a wall in an accent colour, use bold furniture pieces and decor. This could be a sofa in teal, a geometric rug or just a pot of plant could do the trick.