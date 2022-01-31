Five smart organising hacks for your home

Your home is a safe space, a nook of comfort and quiet that you can return to after a day of work. Often, home upkeep becomes time-consuming and chores never seem to be get done.

While there are a myriad ways in which you can elevate your experience of living at home, a few helpful hacks to organise your things might just be the change you need. Decreased clutter, more space and the ability to find your things at the right time will save you a ton of energy and stress.

Read on to find out five easy organising tips.

Hang things on the wall

From coats, hats, bags to other items, hanging them up will help organise your home. (Representative image/Pexels) From coats, hats, bags to other items, hanging them up will help organise your home. (Representative image/Pexels)

In homes, especially compact ones, space becomes the primary issue when it comes to organising. If your kitchen top always looks messy and disorganised, consider hanging up your knives and other kitchen tools at a convenient distance, so that you can reach them when needed. Shelves on the wall can hold things from books, quirky memorabilia, potted plants or anything that catches your eye!

Have a designated spot for clutter

Having a small, designated space for clutter is helpful when you own certain things that can’t be grouped together. Leave a tray or ceramic plate for your keys near the front door. If trays aren’t your vibe, you can have a spot where all the keys for the house are hung up. A tray is quite handy for a bunch of remotes to be kept together as well, especially if you keep losing them.

Use furniture with storage

The secret behind anyone having a luxurious, but small home, is that they own furniture with storage in it. It’s a win-win, as you furniture then serves two purposes rather than being a standalone piece. A bed unit which can hold seasonal clothes for storage, a deck of drawers repurposed as a nightstand, and a tall bookshelf that can hold more than just books are great choices.

Reduce use of paper

Yes, you read it right, reducing your use of paper is going to significantly decrease the amount of clutter in your home. Avoid having a physical copy of anything that can be easily found online, avoid printing out e-mails or documents that can be worked with or edited online. This practice will not only reduce your carbon footprint but will also keep your home more organized.

Organise one corner at a time

Cleaning and organising your entire home may seem like a daunting task, especially if you’ve been avoiding doing that for long. However, this can be easily tackled if you commit to organising one corner of your home at a time. It’s simple, easy and highly effective, as you don’t have to spend a lot of time cleaning everyday, and yet see a new clean corner.

Did you find these hacks helpful? Let us know!

