5 innovative ways to spruce up your home

Your home is your safe-space — a nook of comfort you can come back to after a hectic and exhausting day.

So, it’s not surprising when you scour magazine editorials and the internet for affordable yet aesthetic ways to make your home look more unique.

While home-décor overhauls may cost a fortune and require a lot of advance planning, we have curated a list of budget-friendly, innovative ways in which you can make your home look as kitschy as possible in no time. Take a look at the suggestions below:

Pay attention to your windows

Window frames or windows are largely a nondescript part of home décor, usually not paid much attention to after they have been installed. However, you can experiment with how they look and spruce up the surroundings from time to time with only a few simple additions. The window frames can be painted with a splash of contrasting colour, the curtains and drapes can be changed, or a dash of greenery can be added to make the area look more unique.

Keep pesky wires, cables out of sight

Gadget and electric wires, that are starkly visible for all to see, can ruin the vibe of your carefully-curated home despite all efforts. To avoid this, use discreet cable/wire covers to keep messy wires out of your sight or hide them behind drawers, couches, or in a basket.

Add throw pillows to your rooms

Throw pillows or cushions are a great way to spruce up your home! An easy way to add colour or pattern to your surroundings, these objects have the ability to make any space seem warm and comfortable. Choose contrasting colours, interesting shapes and a variety of fabrics to keep things lively.

Incorporate natural materials

Items made from natural materials such as jute, cane, bamboo, wood, not only have a charm of their own, but are also sustainable forms of design. They can be incorporated into any aesthetically pleasing room to give it a much-needed sprucing-up.

Install new lighting

Adding a new light source to your home can be one of the cheapest and easiest ways to revamp your surroundings. Installing new lights in your home doesn’t have to be expensive and require you to spend hours on research. A new reading light, a lamp with a soothing colour on it, a string of fairy lights or a cutesy, animal-shaped lamp can add a fun vibe to your home.

