Looking for décor inspiration? Check out Sonam Kapoor’s latest find

The spaces we live in define who we are. The colours, furniture and other décor elements also have an impact on our moods and everyday life.

Often celebrities choose décor pieces that are an extension of their personality and who better than Sonam Kapoor to seek inspiration from? The actor, fashion enthusiast and art-lover, shared an Instagram story of a gorgeous velvet chair from New York furniture makers Orior.

Check out the story here:

Screenshot from Sonam’s Instagram story. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Screenshot from Sonam’s Instagram story. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Speckled with shades of burnt red and white, the chair is uniquely designed and looks absolutely comfortable. It is exquisitely upholstered in velvet with a magnificent Kvadrat wool back, and a chrome swivel base finishing the look, a gorgeous addition to any room.

Sonam’s predilection for all things beautiful, bespoke and luxurious shines through her choice in art and décor. The Aisha actor gave a glimpse of her own home in London, that she shares with her husband Anand Ahuja, to readers in an interview with Architectural Digest.

An avid décor enthusiast, Sonam’s home and office space in London, features furniture by international labels such as Charles Zana, Rose Uniacke, Knoll etc among many.

What do you think of her latest find?

