Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra share glimpses of their ethereal wedding anniversary celebrations (pictures inside)

Marriage anniversaries are the perfect occasions to surprise your loved ones with their favourite things and celebrate your bond. It is also an opportunity to experiment with décor, gifts and date-night ideas to keep the spark burning bright! And if you are on the lookout for tips on how to plan your next special day, we’ve got you covered — well, rather Priyanka and Nick have.

Take inspiration from pop star Nick Jonas, who recently celebrated his third anniversary with actor Priyanka Chopra, as he surprised the Quantico star with a dreamy set-up. Check out his romantic post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the short video he shared, we spotted a cutesy-date spot for the couple’s special day as Priyanka sat at a small table, bedecked with colour-coordinated floral arrangement. On one corner of the room, there were candles and a massive sign that spelt out “FOREVER” in white light.

Pink, white, yellow and floral accents were the predominant design and colour themes. What also caught our attention was an entire wall paneled with gorgeous white feathers and a lit sign that said “Always and forever” in beautiful cursive lettering.

We also loved the romantic, dark-red candles that were set on gold-accented stands, an Insta worthy detail that you can try out for your next celebration! Priyanka also took to the photo sharing app to share a glimpse of the night. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

There was also a card with the most adorable message on it: “Found you, married you, keeping you.”

The intimate setting, beautiful lights, the messages the couple left each other all stand testament to a beautiful anniversary celebration. We wish the couple a very best!

Would you like to try some of these ideas? Let us know!

