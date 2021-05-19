Decor to wedding ring, details about Ariana Grande’s ‘intimate’ wedding revealed

Ariana Grande had announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez in December last year. (Source: arianagrande/Instagram)

Ariana Grande got hitched to her fiancé of five months Dalton Gomez recently. The 27-year-old, who had announced her engagement on social media, kept the celebrations intimate amid the pandemic, with just close friends and family in attendance.

With regard to wedding preparations, it was all put together quickly since the couple was seemingly on the same page about several details, a source close to the singer told E! News.

Having a small ceremony was important to both of them. “They always wanted an intimate ceremony. They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait,” the source revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

“They both agreed there was no point in waiting,” the insider added.

The ceremony was hosted in the backyard of Ariana’s Montecito home. The venue was covered in hundreds of white florals. “It was beautiful but not over the top. Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together,” the insider further revealed.

Each of the family members also made a “special toast” to the couple during dinner.

Besides, it was Dalton himself who helped design the bride’s wedding ring. Solow & Co, a jeweller in New York City confirmed the outlet that they created a handmade diamond and platinum band for the 7 rings singer. “They worked with Dalton on this…Dalton was very happy with it,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The newlyweds, however, are yet to share official pictures of their wedding ceremony on social media.