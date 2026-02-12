How to say no and still keep your friends: A 3-step guide to the sandwich method

You need not be harsh when providing negative feedback; use the sandwich method. Experts highlight it as a constructive way of communicating, especially when one struggles to say ‘No’. “By inlaying argument with empathy and positive reinforcement, this methodology allows a person to deliver a negative or critical statement owned up to the recipient as to make it feel less confrontational,” said Dona Singh, clinical psychologist, senior consultant, Udgam Mental Health Care and Rehabilitation Centre.

Notably, the method is structured around a negative statement followed by two positive ones. “Every time you say yes against your will, you say no to yourself. It allows you to really say no in an assertive and compassionate way, helping to ensure well-earned boundaries and healthier interactions,” said Singh.