Debina Bonnerjee opens up about postpartum hairfall; expert shares how to tackle it

Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed her second child with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary last month, regularly shares snippets of her postpartum journey, among other things, with her followers on social media. In keeping with the same, she recently opened up about experiencing massive hair fall after the birth of her younger daughter. “One thing that possibly happened after all these things (delivery) is a lot of hair fall. So much hair is falling, oh my god, it’s not even funny. When I was sleeping with the babies or doing some work on the bed, I would see a lot of my hair on the bed. I was wondering how to control it. I asked my friends, my mother, and even my mother-in-law to help me find a solution to this massive hair fall that I was facing,” she said.

Further, the actor-vlogger shared the reason why new mothers experience hair fall. “During the last trimester of pregnancy, the estrogen level increases in the body due to which the hair becomes beautiful and thick. But as soon as the baby is born, the estrogen level drops drastically. You may have noticed that hair fall begins right after that.”

Ayurveda, too, highlights that postpartum hair fall occurs due to an imbalance of doshas in the body, Debina said. “According to Ayurveda, our body is made up of three vital energies – vata, pitta and kapha. If there is any imbalance in these energies, then one or the other disease occurs in the body. Experts say that hair problem are a result of an exacerbation of pitta dosha. Postpartum hair fall occurs when pitta and kapha doshas are aggravated in the body,” she said.

Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi delved deeper into the same. “Hair often grows in cycles (growing phase, the resting phase, shedding phase: repeat). However, because of significant hormonal changes during pregnancy, the majority of hair remains in the growing stage,” she explained.

The expert said that after the baby is born, the mother’s hormones start to shift (again) and estrogen levels drop, which triggers the start of the shedding phase of hair. “Your hair sheds in large amounts all at once, making the amount of hair loss appear much greater,” she said.

What can be done?

“While you might experience some unexpected layers in your hair as it regrows (some moms refer to their new hair regrowth as their ‘baby bangs’), most moms find that their hair has more or less returned to normal by their baby’s first birthday.

Hair loss is common after pregnancy (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Hair loss is common after pregnancy (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Here are some tips to help regrow your hair, according to Dr Gupta.

*To make your hair seem thicker and to assist new hair regrowth blend in, try a fresh haircut.

*Be extra gentle with your hair while washing, brushing and styling.

*Try avoiding tight hairstyles as they can put pressure on your hair and scalp.

*Use volumising shampoos and lightweight conditioners that won’t weigh down your hair.

*To make sure that your body is receiving all the nutrition it needs, consume healthy foods and keep taking your prenatal vitamins.

