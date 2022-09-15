‘Never crossed our mind that it can happen naturally’: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary on their second pregnancy

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary took to their YouTube channel to have a heart-to-heart conversation with their fans about many things, but mostly their second pregnancy, which was announced by them on Instagram last month.

The reason it shocked many of their fans was because Debina and Gurmeet had welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, in only April this year. Sharing the news of their second pregnancy, Debina wrote: “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing…coming soon to complete us.”

It accompanied a sweet photo of the family-of-three, in which Debina held a few images of the ultrasound and Gurmeet held the baby, who looked straight at the camera.

On YouTube, they explained that it is important to “spend loving moments” with your partner, especially if a couple is trying to conceive a baby. Gurmeet said that bringing Lianna into this world was not easy, as they had been trying for many years to get pregnant and had even visited a few doctors.

“When Lianna arrived, she became our entire world,” the actor said.

Debina added that when a couple tries to get pregnant naturally or through medical assistance, and they are unable to conceive, there is a feeling of failure. “And [we] have seen that; we were in it together. Which is why, it never crossed our mind that it can happen naturally,” she said, adding that Gurmeet was in a “great disbelief” when he found out about the second pregnancy.

The father-to-be added that Debina had been feeling unwell, experiencing headaches and body pain. “Lianna had just been born,” he said, adding while Debina was certain she was pregnant as she was feeling it, he was finding it hard to believe, even after seeing the pregnancy test result with his own eyes. “I really could not believe it. I thought it was an old one.”

They said they were not expecting to get pregnant because they had been trying unsuccessfully for seven long years, without much luck. “In fact, I did not believe it until we visited the doctor,” said Gurmeet, adding that they heard the heartbeat of the new baby and went totally blank.

They shared that Lianna was conceived via IVF, which is why they never expected to ever conceive naturally.

“There is something called ‘letting your body do something’. For so many years, I have seen my body fail. [Gurmeet] has seen me breaking down and crying every month,” Debina shared, while Gurmeet said his wife is very strong mentally and physically, but would cry for days on end.

“I feel my body is very fit. I work out in the gym, I eat well. But, when the body is unable to do something…it feels like it is incapable,” the mother-to-be shared, adding that when she conceived naturally, she finally felt like her body had “responded”.

The couple met with many doctors to ensure that their second pregnancy is safe and normal.

Debina also said that she was not lactating at the time that she conceived her second baby, and that her daughter is on top/formula feed. She added that her second pregnancy, thus far, has been smooth, without any kind of nausea, morning sickness, eating issues, special craving, constipation or any kind of weakness. “But, I am listening to my body and responding to it.”

