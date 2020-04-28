Dealing with dry, sun-damaged hair? Here’s what you can do

harsh sun rays can fade away your hair colour. (Source: File Photo) harsh sun rays can fade away your hair colour. (Source: File Photo)

The sunshine vitamin can do wonders for your health, but too much sunlight can end up causing damage to your hair, making it weak and dull. There are other factors, too, that can end up giving you excessively dry hair, which lacks natural moisture and oil.

So, if you are dealing with dry, frizzy hair, here are some tips to incorporate in your hair care regime while at home.

* Shampoo with care: Too much shampooing can dry up your scalp and hair. If you tend to sweat more on the scalp, opt for a mild shampoo that is especially good for summers.

* Shampoo only the scalp: Applying shampoo to the ends can dry them out. It is advisable to only use a mild shampoo on the scalp.

* Try co-washing: Co-washing your hair is the ideal way to go. Wet your hair use a replenishing conditioner for two to three minutes and rinse off. Co-washing daily can cleanse your hair to a great extent and limit shampooing for 3-4 days.

Quick remedies to get rid of damaged hair due:

* Trim your tresses: If your hair feels dry and has straw-like texture, it’s time for a quick trim. Waiting too long can cause split ends.

* Use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner: This will help replace the moisture and give back your hair all the lost moisture and oil.

* Take a break from heat styling: If your hair is already sun-damaged, it will be more susceptible to further damage.

* Massage your scalp regularly: Tension in the scalp can cause hair to grow in a weaker, slower manner. Take a few minutes every week to massage your scalp in a circular motion to stimulate blood circulation with any nourishing oil of your choice.

Summers can be cruel to your tresses and make them look lifeless, but a little extra love and care will not just help your hair remain healthy but also keep you happy!

