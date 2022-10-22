‘Deal or No Deal’ co-stars criticise Meghan Markle’s ‘bimbo’ comments

Meghan Markle has never shied away from standing up against the unfair treatment meted out to women and voicing her opinions on the prevailing socio-political issues. Something similar was seen on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes in which she opened up about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. She recalled being a “briefcase girl” in 2006 and getting nostalgic after she stumbled upon the show when flipping through the channels.

“I had also studied international relations in college, and there were times I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the US Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the security of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite,” she told socialite and actor Paris Hilton, as the women unravelled the word ‘bimbo’ and the negative connotation attached to it.

She also said that although she was “surrounded by smart women” on the show, their presence was focused “solely on our beauty“. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype, the word ‘bimbo’,” she said.

Her remarks seemed to have not gone down well with her Deal or No Deal co-stars Lisa Gleave and Claudia Jordan who criticised the Duchess of Sussex for her comments and refuted the claims that they were reduced to ‘bimbos’ on the popular game show.

“I didn’t like the comment she made… She may have felt that way because of who she was, or who she was trying to be. But she was not treated like [a bimbo],” Gleave told The Times, adding that if Meghan did not want to be judged on her looks, she should not have participated in the show.

“The game show that we were on, Deal or No Deal, was all about beauty and glamour. And if she didn’t want to put herself in that position, then why did she?” the Australian model added, saying that she “personally never felt objectified”.

According to Gleave, had Meghan not featured on the show, she would “not have met [the Duke of Sussex], she might not have been cast on Suits“.

Prior to this, another one of Meghan’s game show co-stars Claudia Jordan, too, said that the show “never treated them like bimbos”.

“For clarity – yes getting a modelling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants. And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show,” Jordan said.

