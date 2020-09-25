Daughters’ Day 2020: When is Daughters’ Day 2020 in India?

Daughter's Day 2020: It will be celebrated on September 27, 2020. (Source: getty images, file)

Daughters’ Day 2020 Date: This day is dedicated to the girl child and is usually celebrated on the fourth Sunday in September. In India, Daughters’ Day will be celebrated on September 27 this year.

US, UK, Canada and Germany are among the other countries that will celebrate Daughters’ Day on September 27. In some countries, this day is also observed on September 25 while other countries celebrate the day on October 1. The actual date on which Daughters’ Day began to be celebrated, however, is not known. World Daughters’ Day is celebrated on September 28.

Daughters’ Day came to be celebrated to do away with the stigma attached to having a girl child instead of a boy; to raise awareness against the discrimination of girls and promote equality between genders.

On this day, parents and other family members make girl children in the family feel special by giving them gifts, treating them to good food or spending quality time with them. Tell them that they are no less than boys and are equally loved and respected. Instead of curbing their desires, encourage them to pursue their dreams and boost their confidence.

