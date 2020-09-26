Daughter’s Day 2020: Date, history and importance of the day

Daughter's Day 2020: For parents, children are always the gifts of nature. They love everyone equally, regardless of gender. But this one special day is an exclusive celebration of daughters. (Source: Pixabay)

Happy Daughter’s Day 2020: A celebration of one of the most special familial relationships, Daughter’s Day — as the name suggests — is a day dedicated to the daughters in the family. While different countries commemorate the day differently and on different dates, in India, it is celebrated on the last Sunday of September; as such, it falls on September 27 this year.

Why is it celebrated?

For parents, children are always the gifts of nature. They love everyone equally, regardless of gender. But this one special day is an exclusive celebration of daughters. While initially, the day was marked do to away with the stigma of having a girl-child, most countries today think of it as a day to celebrate everything that daughters bring to the family. In developing countries like ours, it becomes all the more important to acknowledge the presence of a patriarchal society, and do away with customs that give more importance to sons over daughters, and men over women.

Importance

The day is significant, because it tells people that daughters are worthy of being celebrated, and that having one is the greatest gift for a parent. The day, in a way, fights everything that is wrong in a patriarchal world. While one day cannot be enough to celebrate children, especially daughters, most parents make it point that make their daughter(s) feel extremely loved and special on this day.

From doing simple things like cooking their favourite meals for them, or buying them their favourite books, to sitting down to watch a movie of their choice, and actually listening to them share their feelings and fears — parents can do a lot to make this celebratory.

This year, because of the pandemic, the celebrations may be low-key around the world. As such, as parents, you can either do the aforementioned things, or simply embrace them and their thoughts, and tell them how proud you are of them.

Happy Daughter’s Day to you and to your child!

