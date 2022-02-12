Tips to prep your skin for a date night on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost approaching, and if you’ve got a romantic date planned, you’ll want to make sure your skin looks its best. Preparing your skin for a date doesn’t have to be complicated. Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist and founder of Inatur suggests a simple date night skin care routine for you to

follow.

Exfoliate

If you want your skin to look its best, exfoliation is necessary. It’s a skincare treatment that involves removing dead skin cells from the top layer of your skin. Your skin appears to be brighter, and the cosmetics are better absorbed. The night before your date, exfoliate your face and body. Apply the scrub evenly to moist skin and exfoliate in a circular motion. Make sure you don’t forget about your elbows, knees, and back.

Exfoliate your lips

Exfoliate your lips the night before if you have dry, flaky lips. Chapped lips are frequent, especially if you live in a chilly region. In comparison to other areas of the body, our lips have a thin covering of skin. They are more sensitive and prone to dryness as a result of this. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and flakes from the skin. Only once you’ve eliminated the dead skin cells and flakes can you effectively hydrate your lips. Scrub your lips lightly with a small bit of lip scrub. After you’ve rinsed it off, add a healthy amount of lip balm.

Use a hydrating face mask

Use a hydrating face mask for the perfect glow.

A hydrating face mask is one of the finest ways to rejuvenate your skin before date night if you have dry or damaged skin. These include potent active ingredients that enter the skin’s layers and deliver hydration, leaving the skin appearing refreshed and plump. It’s also crucial to be hydrated from the inside out, so start drinking more water a few days before your date night.

Take care of your nails

Before your date, don’t forget to take care of your nails. You don’t have to paint them, but you should keep them clean. Apply cuticle oil to both your fingernails and toenails after you’ve showered. Your date will most likely take your hand in his or her to greet you or bring you closer for an embrace, and one of the first things they’ll notice is your nails. Apply a therapeutic moisturiser to both your hands and feet and push back your cuticles.

Flawless base

The correct base makeup is the key to the best makeup looks. Keep your base makeup simple and go for a dewy finish. It’ll suffice to use foundation, concealer, highlighter, and powder. Do not apply multiple layers of foundation on your face; cakey makeup is not well received.

Use perfume

Complete your date night look with perfume. Apply to all of your pulse points, including your wrists, neck, behind the knees, behind the ears, and even your décolletage. Spray at your ankles and work your way up for a full-body experience. Just don’t overdo it, a gentle mist will engulf your body, not just a couple of body parts.

