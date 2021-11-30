Try these quick and effective solutions to brighten dark underarms

Dark underarms can make one feel uncomfortable, and also avoid sleeveless dresses and tops. But do you know what may be causing the darkening of the skin under the arms? From deodorants and antiperspirants to melasma — one can develop dark underarms due to a variety of reasons.

Recently, dermatologist Madhuri Agarwal took to Instagram to elaborate how alcohol-based deodorants can darken your underarms. “As upsetting as it sounds, it is only true. And, it’s a cycle,” she said.

The expert explained that deodorants cause skin darkening due to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. “This happens due to skin irritation or damage.”

“Hyperpigmentation leads to melanin (skin darkening pigment) production and the darkening begins,” she added.

If you are also dealing with dark underarms, you have no reason to worry anymore as the expert shared some quick and effective solutions to brighten them.

Aloe vera gel

“It soothes inflamed skin and lightens discoloured armpits,” she said. Cut open a fresh leaf of aloe vera, extract some gel and apply it on the underarms for 15-20 minutes. Let it dry and then wash it. Practice this once in two days for effective results.

Lightening creams

Make sure you have cleansed the pigmented area in your underarms. “If you shave your underarms, make sure you don’t do dry shaving as it will add to skin irritation.”

Add lightening creams containing hydroquinone, niacinamide, retinol, azelaic acid or kojic acid. This will support the skin barrier, improve texture and tone, and brighten the darker part.

Peels and laser

These are quick and safe treatments done in dermatologist clinics. “The best part about it is that the results are visible in just a few sessions with very minimal downtime. Also, you can say goodbye to the discomfort.”

