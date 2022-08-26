scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Effective tips to lighten dark inner thighs

"Do consult an expert before starting with any of these treatments," Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta suggested.

dark inner thighsHere is how you can lighten dark inner thighs (Source: Pexels)

“As a skin expert, many of my clients ask me how to lighten dark inner thighs,” dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta wrote in one of her latest Instagram posts. Dark skin, or hyperpigmentation, can be caused due to various factors such as poor diet, certain medicines, hormonal changes, and also the use of certain skincare products. This can happen in numerous areas of the body, including the inner thighs, and can also extend up to the groin area.

But, the condition — caused due to abundance of melanin, the pigment that gives skin its colour — can be managed (or lightened) by doing some simple things, as mentioned by the expert. “I believe that both OTC treatments and aesthetic treatments can deliver incredible results,” she wrote in the caption.

Read on to know what she recommends for lightening dark inner thighs!

*Apply sunscreen Too much exposure to sunlight can also add to hyperpigmentation. As such, when wearing shorts that expose the inner thighs to the sun, one can use sunblocks to prevent further skin darkening, she suggested.

 

*Use creams and lotions: Dr Geetika suggested using certain ingredients that can help in skin lightening. “Use OTC creams with ingredients like kojic acid, salicylic acid, arbutin, and niacinamide,” she added.

*Avoid shaving and waxing: “Avoid shaving and waxing as it can further darken the skin”, she said, adding that one must not scrub or exfoliate the area heavily.

*Wear loose clothes: Dr Geetika explained that wearing tight clothes induces more friction which can, in turn, increase hyperpigmentation. “Wear loose pants, shorts, and track pants to prevent skin rubbing,” she suggested.

For longer-lasting results, she suggested that “you should opt for intimate area peels or laser skin lightening treatments and follow the doctor’s instructions.”

However, she said that one must consult a doctor in case of any underlying hormonal issues or obesity, and before starting any of the lightning treatments. “Because treating them from inside out is definitely better,” she said.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:30:26 pm
