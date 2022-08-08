Eye care: A deficiency of these nutrients can cause dark circles

You may be spending hours and money to take care of your skin and hair. But do you invest as much when it comes to your eyes? Not taking enough care can lead to dark circles, which are not only a beauty-aficionado’s nightmare, but can also make one look tired.

But, before you apply expensive creams to treat them, have you ever wondered why we get dark circles? According to experts, dark circles are more than a beauty issue and may even indicate a nutrient deficiency.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Some nutrient deficiencies can cause dark circles around the eyes. These are mainly caused by due to the deficiency of various vitamins and iron,” said Dr Rahul Arora, Consultant-Dermatology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Iron

An iron deficiency indicates that the cells do not get enough oxygen, which can lead to the formation of dark circles around the eye area. “Iron deficiency leads to anaemia and the skin under the eyes looks pale and ashy,” the expert said. Good natural sources of iron are green vegetables, spinach, lentils, beans, nuts, seeds, brown rice, wheat, dried fruit, etc.

An iron deficiency indicates that the cells do not get enough oxygen, which can lead to the formation of dark circles around the eye area. (Photo: Pexels) An iron deficiency indicates that the cells do not get enough oxygen, which can lead to the formation of dark circles around the eye area. (Photo: Pexels)

Vitamin K

This vitamin is a skincare staple and is especially used in eye creams to target dark circles. “Lack of vitamin K leads to the fragility of thin blood vessels around the eye which leak and lead to pigment deposition around the eye,” Dr Arora said. Green leafy vegetables, spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, fish, meat, and eggs are good sources of Vitamin K.

Vitamin E

It makes your skin look fresh and radiant. “Dullness of skin and increased signs of ageing like fine lines may occur when your diet lacks vitamin E. Also it is is effective in treating puffiness around the eyes,” said Dr Rahul. You can get vitamin E from wheat germ oil, sunflower oil, peanuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, spinach, broccoli, etc.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most commonly used natural skin brightening nutrients. “It maintains the elasticity and collagen around the eye and gives strength to the blood vessels so they don’t end up showing around the eye,” he said. Broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, tomatoes, potatoes, lemon, citrus fruits, etc are wonderful sources of Vitamin C.

Vitamin C is one of the most commonly used natural skin brightening nutrients. (Photo: Pexels) Vitamin C is one of the most commonly used natural skin brightening nutrients. (Photo: Pexels)

Also Read | Juhi Parmar swears by this ingredient for its health and beauty benefits

Vitamin A

A source of retinal, vitamin A is a star anti-ageing nutrient. “It helps fight against wrinkles, boosts collagen production, and improves the skin tone and texture of your eye area,” said Dr Rahul. Vitamin A is naturally present in cod liver oil, butter, papaya, watermelon, apricot, mango, etc.

The dietary nutrients are of utmost importance to maintain good skin health around your eye area and prevent dark circles. “Your diet should be enriched with the above nutrients. They are also available in various oral and topical formulations,” said Dr Rahul.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!