From dark circles to acne: Reasons to include this wonder herb in your skincare routine

Count on his herb to remedy your skin problems. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on his herb to remedy your skin problems. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many of us experience skin-related issues — whether it is acne, dark circles, pimples, or oily and dry skin–related woes. And for quick remedy, we tend to go for high-priced solutions which may not really yield results and help the skin in the long-term. However, there are many simple tried and tested remedies which will give relief. Highlighting how one can have “healthy, vibrant and flawless skin” with natural remedies, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho mentioned the benefits of turmeric for skin.

In an Instagram post, Coutinho wrote, “Turmeric is the most effectual herb on the planet that can be used as a home remedy for your skin.”

According to him, turmeric helps with issues like dark circles, acne, stretch marks, skin brightening, sun spots, pigmentation, and dry skin, while also protecting from the skin.

Widely used in the Indian kitchen to prepare dishes, turmeric — which is also called king of spices — is beneficial in many ways. The presence of curcumin, a bioactive element, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. From healing burns and cuts to controlling the process of ageing, experts have rated the spice high based on its uses.

It is said that antioxidants in turmeric prevent free radicals like pollution and UV rays from affecting the skin’s elasticity — the quality that keeps your skin feeling soft and supple. Most importantly, turmeric blocks the enzyme elastase, which attacks your skin’s ability to produce elastin — a substance which gives the skin its structure. If elastase is left unchecked, the body is said to not produce the proteins it needs to keep the skin flexible, leading to wrinkles.

Coutinho suggested a simple way in which one can include the herb in their daily routine.

*Make a paste of turmeric mixed with gram flour and water. Use it over skin and face.

Turmeric is full of antioxidants that help in fighting free radicals. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Turmeric is full of antioxidants that help in fighting free radicals. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

He also mentions that a combination of turmeric, gram flour, raw honey and milk as a paste applied over the skin for 20 minutes to an hour works towards a “soft and beautiful skin”.

Do you plan to incorporate turmeric in your skincare regimen?

