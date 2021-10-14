Simple home remedies to get rid of dark circles

Dark circles can be a result of an unhealthy lifestyle, including lack of sleep or high stress levels. While adequate sleep and nutrition can work towards keeping dark circles at bay, there are some easy home remedies that can also help remove those dark patches.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommended some simple home remedies made with easily available natural ingredients:

*Make tea using ginger, tulsi (basil), kesar (saffron); add honey and drink once a day. Each of the ingredients come with a lot of health benefits.

*Peanuts, jaggery and coconut — take a little bit of everything in a bowl and enjoy it as a 4pm snack.

*Diwekar also suggested a homemade pack for dark circles. Mix besan (gram flour) and fresh milk to make a paste and use it as a cleanser for the face; avoid soaps/ face wash, she suggested.

*Nap in the afternoon (maximum 30 mins) and sleep at night before 11 pm.

*”Stay away from toxic people, both online and offline,” Diwekar further wrote on Instagram.

