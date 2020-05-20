Dark chocolate is great for the hair; find out how you can use it

Do you want your hair to shine like never before? Try these dark chocolate DIYs. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Do you want your hair to shine like never before? Try these dark chocolate DIYs. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Are you looking to better the quality of your hair in lockdown? Well, with numerous choices at your disposal on how to treat your hair properly, you are bound to feel a little confused. But, worry not, because we are here to tell you about the best DIYs and hair care masks that you can make at home and use whenever you feel like. And most of these are ideal for every texture and quality of hair. All you have to know is that you must stock up on dark chocolate and some cocoa powder. Read on to find out more.

First you have to known why you must consider dark chocolate for hair care. It is believed to be packed with antioxidants that can fight free radicals and keep your immune system strong. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals like zinc, fiber, magnesium, potassium, etc. But, instead of eating it, or using it to bake a cake or something, you are using it outwardly, on the scalp to improve the quality of your hair.

Dark chocolate hair mask

For these hair care masks, make sure you have both dark chocolate and cocoa powder at home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) For these hair care masks, make sure you have both dark chocolate and cocoa powder at home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Just like your skin, you hair and the scalp needs to be detoxed, too. Which is why for this mask, you will need the following ingredients: little bentonite clay, one-third cup of cocoa powder, bit of coconut oil, some aloe vera juice, two tablespoons of honey, some peppermint oil, and water to boil.

Begin by adding the clay, cocoa powder and coconut oil to a bowl; mix well. Pour hot water into this bowl and mix everything well. Continue mixing till it becomes smooth and consistent. Allow the mask to cool down and then apply it on the scalp. Make sure the hair is damp. Apply it on the roots and all the way to the tips. Once done, let it sit for at least an hour before you wash it off with warm water. You can also apply some conditioner and rinse the hair once again. The difference will be noticeable.

Dark chocolate hair conditioner

Yes, you can even make a hair conditioner using the chocolate at home. This is especially beneficial for those who have curls that are brittle. They need this conditioner to nourish the scalp and the roots, and strengthen the hair naturally. For this, you will need: three-fourth cup of coconut cream and some cocoa powder.

Begin by mixing the two thoroughly. When you see that the paste has become consistent, apply it to the hair after you have shampooed it. Let it sit for some 15 or 20 minutes, and then wash it off normally. You will see the difference when you start to style your hair. And then there will be no going back.

Even when you are busy with other more pressing chores at home, it is important that you steal a few minutes for yourself and pamper yourself. After all, you deserve it.

