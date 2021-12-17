This winter, keep dandruff away with these effective tips

Now that winter is here and the chill is starting to set in, your skin and haircare routines will need a seasonal update. That’s because winter causes your skin to get dry, both on your face and your scalp, resulting in dandruff on your scalp and flaky skin on your face, especially around the nose.

While you can keep your face moisturised to avoid dryness, oiling your scalp is not the solution to treat dandruff, said Dr Kiran Sethi, an aesthetic, skin, and wellness specialist.

Dr Sethi shared an Instagram post wherein she talked about dandruff, captioning it: “Winter could mean an increase in dandruff in not just your scalp, but also scaly T-zone, nose and the lip area. This is because in the winter your scalp makes more oil to compensate for the dryness in the air, and the yeast that causes dandruff loves that oil!”

In the video, she also cited the reason dandruff gets escalated during winter. “What happens is, during summer, your skin didn’t need much oil since the weather is humid. In winter, your hair and your skin start to compensate, so they produce more oil. The yeast that causes dandruff starts to produce even more. It loves all that oil on your scalp and your hair, so dandruff erupts. That’s why oiling worsens dandruff,” she explained.

She further suggested remedies to treat dandruff as you spot it: “a shampoo which has salicylic acid, zinc parathion, selenium sulfide or ketoconazole”. Dr. Sethi also advised shampooing three times a week for 5-10 minutes before washing it off.

How can you maintain your scalp and hair once you get rid of the dandruff? Wash your hair once or twice a week with that shampoo to prevent it from coming back.

