Haircare tips: Simple Ayurvedic remedies to keep dandruff away

Dandruff is a common scalp disorder affecting a majority of the population. Various factors increase the risk of developing dandruff, including a person’s age, the weather, stress levels, medical conditions, and choice of hair products, along with some allergic reactions, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

Poor hygiene is also a factor, but the flakes may be more visible if a person does not wash or brush their hair often.

Sharing more, ayurvedic practitioner Shyam VL described some Ayurvedic tips and home remedies that one can follow.

“Our skin cells are forever renewing themselves. When the skin cells on our scalp are renewed the old ones are pushed to the surface. For a person with dandruff the renewal is faster and more dead skin is shed. Dandruff may be associated with dry skin conditions that aggravate in winter,” he shared on Instagram.

“Some of the other reasons for dandruff are lack of regular hair wash that leads to oils and skin cells build up; skin disorders like psoriasis and eczema; shampooing too often or using too many styling products that irritate your scalp, too much oil on your scalp, changes in hormones, stress, a suppressed immune system — all of these may contribute to the development of dandruff,” he added

*Keep hair and scalp clean so as to minimise the accumulation of dead skin cells; shampoo-wash twice or thrice weekly. Switch between 2 different shampoos

*Massage and rinse with plain water on the other days

*A healthy diet plays an important role in the treatment of dandruff

*Severe dandruff may require internal medication.

Here are some simple remedies to follow.

*Heat coconut oil with a handful of neem leaves and curry leaves. Once cooled, use on the scalp every alternate day. Mild shampoo wash after 30 minutes.

*Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind and apply on the scalp the next day.

*Amla powder or triphala chooran can also be applied on scalp, prior to shower.

* Mix coconut milk with lemon juice and apply it on the scalp before a head bath.

* Mix warm coconut oil with amla powder and gently massage the scalp.

* Mix one tablespoon green gram powder with three tablespoon yogurt. This mixture can be used as a hair wash.

