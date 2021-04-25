Could dandruff be the reason for your hair loss?

Hair fall and loss of volume has become common now, across age groups. While stress is understood to be a factor which causes the falling and greying of hair, dandruff is also believed to be a pesky contributor to this.

Delhi-based consultant dermatologist Dr Jyoti Gupta tells indianexpress.com that dandruff is a condition where flakes of skin fall from the scalp, and that while it is “usually not associated with hair fall or thinning, in some scenarios, this may not hold true”.

What are these scenarios? Let’s find out.

* Severe dandruff-causing redness and itching on the scalp: This can cause scratching and injury to hair follicles.

* Dandruff secondary to other skin conditions: Sometimes dandruff can be because of psoriasis, fungal infections, biotin deficiency, and these can lead to more hair loss. Mostly, this loss is temporary and reversible.

* Dandruff and genetic hair loss: Androgenetic alopecia which is due to a relative excess of androgens can also cause seborrhoea (excess oil) and can lead to seborrheic dermatitis which manifests as dandruff.

* Refusal to wash hair: Some people who have hair loss can stop washing their hair, due to fear of losing more hair and that can lead to more dandruff. Also, the use of certain medications for hair thinning like minoxidil can cause dandruff.

“So, mild dandruff can hardly cause any hair issue, but if it is associated with any other skin condition or is very severe, proper treatment is a must. Also, if you are planning to go for a hair transplant procedure, then adequate control of dandruff is a must, as results of transplant can deteriorate due to dandruff,” Dr Gupta explains.

