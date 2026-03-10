‘The way you move your body is linked to your hormones and genes’: How dancing transforms the brain, boosts mental health

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Dance is more than just a physical activity; it is a powerful form of expression that can have profound effects on the brain. The emerging field of dance psychology explores how movement influences cognitive functions, emotional well-being, and even mental health.
Whether practiced recreationally or professionally, dancing offers a wide range of psychological benefits. But how exactly does it impact the brain, and can different dance styles have varying effects?
According to content creator Peter Lovatt and Dance Masterclass, “We know that when we dance in an improvised way, it changes the way that we think and solve problems.”
The video also mentions that “the way you move your body is linked to your hormones and your genes.”
Sonal Khangarot, counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Recent studies have shown dance having a positive impact on the brain and improving brain health.”
According to Khangarot, “Dancing activates multiple regions of the brain simultaneously like motor control, memory and emotional regulation centres. When people dance they engage in complex movements which improves coordination, gait, balance and spatial awareness.”
The benefits of dance extend beyond immediate physical improvements. “Over time it helps in mental agility and memory retention. Studies also show that regular dancing reduces risk of dementia and formulates new neural connections — neurogenesis,” she explains.
The social aspect of dance plays a crucial role in its psychological impact. Khangarot reveals, “When dancing with others especially in a group or a synchronised manner our brain releases oxytocin often called the bonding hormone. It develops a feeling of trust, belongingness and cooperation.”
She continues, “Dancing in a formation together often makes us have a feeling of shared purpose which creates a feeling of trust and harmony, and helps in connecting at a deeper level.”
Dance isn’t just about physical movement; it also enhances cognitive abilities. Khangarot explains, “Dancing provides a platform of moving, creating different moves, dancing to different rhythms and exploring movements which will be in sync with the music. It enhances areas of the brain which are responsible for creative thinking and problem solving and also heightens spatial ability.”
Furthermore, she adds, “Dancing requires openness, spontaneity and improvisation which helps one become better at problem solving.”
The psychological benefits of dance are closely tied to our body’s chemical responses. Khangarot states, “Dancing influences the release of dopamine, serotonin and endorphins that contribute to feelings of happiness and relaxation. These hormones also help one feel more grounded and emotionally balanced.”
However, individual differences can play a role. “Genetic factors often make some individuals more good at dancing than others. They may ace it and enjoy it more,” Khangarot notes. “This interplay of hormones and genetics can improve motor functioning, emotional regulation and overall contribute to better mental health.”
While all forms of dance offer mental health benefits, different styles can impact the brain in unique ways. Khangarot explains, “Hip-hop and freestyle dancing encourage emotional expression and freedom of movement whereas classical dancing would increase the discipline and perseverance of an individual. Dances like salsa, tango increase the emotional bond between the partners, heightens social bonding and reduces feelings of loneliness.”
For those dealing with specific mental health challenges, Khangarot recommends, “All movements in dance form will improve mental health, but for someone struggling with anxiety, depression and trauma, a more expressive, creative and freestyle dance form is recommended.”
