‘The way you move your body is linked to your hormones and genes’: How dancing transforms the brain, boosts mental health

Dancing in a formation together often makes us have a feeling of shared purpose (Source: Freepik)

Dance is more than just a physical activity; it is a powerful form of expression that can have profound effects on the brain. The emerging field of dance psychology explores how movement influences cognitive functions, emotional well-being, and even mental health.

Whether practiced recreationally or professionally, dancing offers a wide range of psychological benefits. But how exactly does it impact the brain, and can different dance styles have varying effects?

According to content creator Peter Lovatt and Dance Masterclass, “We know that when we dance in an improvised way, it changes the way that we think and solve problems.”

The video also mentions that “the way you move your body is linked to your hormones and your genes.”