Dermatologist recommends simple tips to take care of damaged hair

From excessive sun exposure and chemical treatments to lack of attention — our hair can get dull, damaged and brittle due to a number of reasons. Damaged hair can dampen your overall appearance and make you crave those luscious healthy locks.

If you are dealing with dull and brittle hair, you don’t have to worry anymore. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, recently, shared a few simple tips to manage damaged hair at home without splurging on tons of expensive products that claim to solve your hair woes.

“Mild damage or dryness can be tackled with conditioners and hair serums. If you have split ends with change in hair texture, there is nothing much you can do other than trimming the damaged hair off as it grows,” she said in an Instagram video.

Follow these tips for damaged hair, as shared by the dermatologist.

Trim every six weeks

Experts recommend trimming your hair regularly to get rid of split ends and damaged hair. Split ends generally have a lighter colour, making your hair look uneven and dull. They also make the hair brittle. Thus, you must get your hair trimmed every six weeks for healthy-looking tresses.

Thick conditioner after every wash

It is known that following your shampoo with a good thick conditioner will give your locks a healthy and luscious finish. It will prevent them from looking damaged by nourishing them from within. “Mild damage or dryness can be tackled with conditioners and hair serums,” Dr Panth said.

Hair mask once a week

If you are looking to amp up your hair care routine, a hair mask can be the perfect addition. From cleansing your hair to providing them with much-needed nourishments — hair masks are a must to take care of damaged hair.

Hair serum on damp hair

According to the dermatologist, hair serums can help tackle mild hair damage and dryness. Take a few drops of your serum and apply to the lengths of your hair when they are still damp.

