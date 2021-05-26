Cyclone Yaas: Precautions to take while staying indoors to ensure safety

Cyclone Yaas: Sea water has entered several villages, resulting in floods. (Source: PTI/file)

The ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Yaas has made landfall, which is expected to continue for a few hours. While some coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal have been flooded, other areas experienced heavy rainfall. In the wake of this, it is important to take some precautions even while staying indoors, to avoid any mishap.

Here is what National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advises:

*Switch off electrical mains, gas supply

*Keep doors and windows shut

*Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity, use SMS

Also Read | Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates

*Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.

*Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof containers.

*Listen to radio or transistor to keep yourself updated.

*Rely on official warning.

*Drink boiled or chlorinated water.

*If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone.

If the nearby area is flooded, here’s what to keep in mind:

*Don’t enter floodwater or wear suitable footwear if you have to.

*Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, or culverts.

*Stay away from electric poles or fallen power lines to avoid electrocution.

*Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered.

*Drink boiled or chlorinated water.

*Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean.

*Don’t use toilet or tap water if the water lines or sewage pipes are damaged.

*Raise furniture, appliances on beds and tables.

*Cover all drain holes to prevent sewage backflow.