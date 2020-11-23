Cyclone Nivar: Some dos and don’ts to stay safe before, during and after landfall

If you have to drive, do it carefully, mentioned NDMA's guidelines. (Source: File Photo/Express Photo by Srinivas K)

Even as India will not be affected by this year’s second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, called cyclone Gati, which is expected to move westwards towards Somalia, cyclone Nivar, brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As the respective governments deploy measures to curb the impact, here are some crucial aspects that individuals in these areas need to keep in mind in the face of heavy rainfall.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shared the guidelines on Twitter, suggesting some dos and don’ts before, during and after cyclone Nivar.

Safety measures before the cyclone

* Ignore rumours. Stay calm, do not panic.

* Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity.

* Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.

* Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof containers.

* Prepare an emergency kit with essential items.

* Untie animals to ensure their safety.

Along with the tips mentioned above, make sure to keep a battery-operated torch with enough dry cells, anchor removable objects that may fly with strong winds like a dustbin, and stock up on plenty non-perishable food that can be used in an emergency.

Safety measures during and after cyclone

Indoors

* Switch off electrical mains and gas supply.

* Keep your doors and windows shut.

* If your house feels unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone.

* Listen to the radio.

* Drink boiled or chlorinated water.

* Rely only on official warning.

Outdoors

* Do not enter damaged buildings.

* Watch out for broken electric pole, wires and other sharp objects.

* Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

NDMA further suggests some important post-cyclone measures on its official website:

#Cyclone | Here are some ways you can keep your house secure from a cyclone. #CycloneNivar pic.twitter.com/fR90pqM38z — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) November 23, 2020

* If you are at a shelter, remain there until informed that you can return home safely.

* You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.

* Avoid loose, dangling wires from lamp posts.

* If you have to drive, do it carefully.

* Clear debris from your premises immediately.

