Cyclone Nisarga: Priyanka, Akshay share dos and don’ts to ensure safety

With Cyclone Nisarga expected to make landfall close to Alibaug today, June 3, 2020, between 1 pm and 4 pm, celebrities are taking to social media to spread the word and share dos and don’ts for people to ensure safety.

Priyanka Chopra, whose mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra live in Mumbai, recently shared a list of precautions advised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the wake of the cyclone. Places including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik districts in Maharashtra are on red alert. Check out the live updates.

“#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating,” Priyanka wrote.

#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating. pic.twitter.com/zgne0vVpnR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

Following are the precautions advised by BMC:

Precautions to take during Cyclone Nisarga (Source: mybmc/Twitter) Precautions to take during Cyclone Nisarga (Source: mybmc/Twitter)

BMC advised staying away from corners and being in the centre of the room. (Source: mybmc/Twitter) BMC advised staying away from corners and being in the centre of the room. (Source: mybmc/Twitter)

Use electrical devices with caution. (Source: mybmc/Twitter) Use electrical devices with caution. (Source: mybmc/Twitter)

Do not panic or spread rumours. (Source: mybmc/Twitter) Do not panic or spread rumours. (Source: mybmc/Twitter)

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also wrote on Twitter, “The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being.”

The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being ???? pic.twitter.com/M1nlPUW4ua — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2020

