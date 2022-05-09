Cyclone Asani: Dos and don’ts to stay safe before, during, and after it

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said cyclone Asani — developed over southeast regions of Bay of Bengal — will intensify into a ‘severe cyclone’ by Monday. According to the projected movement of the cyclone, it is unlikely to make a landfall and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. But, it is predicted to then move north-northeastwards and towards northwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha.

Odisha has been put on a high alert ahead of the heavy rain forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. In West Bengal, disaster management teams, police and KMC employees have been asked to stay prepared as rains battered parts of the state this morning. Boats have been deployed at strategic locations. SDRF and NDRF, Coast Guard and Navy have also been alerted.

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued the following guidelines in order to prepare for and stay safe during and after the cyclone:

Before cyclone:

*Store dry food and water in abundance.

*If your home is unsafe, take shelter elsewhere before the cyclone.

*Keen an emergency kit ready with a first aid box, strong ropes, lanterns, battery operated torches, extra batteries, candles, match box, and kerosene.

*Keep your important documents in a waterproof bag.

During the cyclone:

If you are indoors:

*Switch off the main electricity and gas supply right away.

*Keep doors and windows shut.

*Listen to the radio/transistor for updates.

*Only drink boiled or chlorinated water.

*Trust nothing but reliable sources for cyclone updates.

If you are outdoors:

*Don’t enter an affected building.

*Stay cautious of broken electricity posts, wires, and pointed objects.

*Reach and take shelter in a safe spot as soon as possible.

After the cyclone:

* If you are at a shelter, remain there until informed that you can return home safely.

* You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.

* Avoid lose, dangling wires from lamp posts.

* If you have to drive, do it carefully.

* Clear debris from your premises immediately.

