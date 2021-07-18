‘We are real women with curves and cellulite’: Camila Cabello on body positivity

While many people around the world — celebrities and non-celebrities alike — advocate for body positivity, there are some people who still look at beauty from the prism of problematic standards set by the society. It is true that both men and women are subjected to body shaming, but women are especially targeted, more so if they are celebrities.

It happened with Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello recently. The three-time Grammy Award nominee, 24, took a dig at body shamers, encouraging her fans to love their curves and embrace their true selves, just like how she does.

According to a People report, Cabello took to video sharing app TikTok earlier this week, to shame the shamers, who think it is all right to bring a person down by making them feel bad about their body. The singer went for a run, and then stated that she “loves [her] body”.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Cabello said in the clip, as quoted in a People report. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn’t tucking it in.”

She then ostensibly showed her exposed stomach, saying: “Because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time; and I was like, ‘Damn’. But then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season.”

“I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do,” she concluded, adding: “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

Per the report, the Señorita singer has also educated her boyfriend singer Shawn Mendes on positive body image. The 22-year-old was quoted as telling British GQ some months ago, “[She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s, and it really changed my view of mine.”

