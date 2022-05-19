The ultimate all-seasons guide to manage curly hair

Curly hair, as beautiful as it looks, isn’t as easy to maintain. Managing them gets even more cumbersome when there is a change in temperature and humidity levels. Curly hair is oilier at the scalp but this natural sebum is unable to pass through the entire length of the hair shaft due to its coiled nature, said Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Manipal Hospital, Bangalore. “The cuticle is curled up and doesn’t transfer the moisture. Hence the ends are always drier than the roots,” she added.

The heat further dries and dehydrates and dry. As such, the expert shares some hair care tips for summer.

*Use sulfate-free shampoo.

*Apply intense hydrating conditioner.

*Shea butter and sesame oil can be used as they provide protection from UV radiation.

*Some hair products, like sprays or leave-in conditioners, that have SPF factors in them must be used.

*Wearing a large hat, scarf, and carrying an umbrella also protect the hair from the harsh sun.

“These tips help compensate for the dry weather and lack of moisture during winters,” said Dr Tipirneni.

Haircare tweaks are necessary every season (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Haircare tweaks are necessary every season (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Tips for monsoon

*Use emollients to keep your hair looking fresh and drying out between washes. Apple a styling gel that smoothens hair, and adds shine and a protective barrier.

*Refrigerate conditioners and styling creams before using for a refreshing feel. This will also encourage the cuticle to close.

*Go for hair care products with a pH that’s more on the acidic side as opposed to alkaline ones which cause more damage.

*This is a good season to colour your hair.

“The moisture in the air might make the curls harder to manage and also increase the frizz. Frizz control should be your priority this season in addition to gentle hydration,” she said.

Tips for winter

*Hydrate your hair more this season.

*Using hydrating gels and mists in between hair washes can help hydrate the ends.

*2-3e weekly washes with gentle heat styling is helpful.

*Use heat protection agents designed for curls.

*Apply more gels or oils on the ends to make the curls appear healthy, shiny.

*Use hair care products that contain humectants like honey, wheat protein, fructose, sorbitol, glycerin, panthenol, etc.

