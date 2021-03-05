Foolproof tips to help you manage curly hair

With summers here, we are sure those with curly hair are wondering how they will manage the frizz, the tangles, and the dryness. But, according to Sarika Mangesh, co-founder, True Frog, a homegrown wellness brand, “one can’t be sure if these concerns are related to a certain type of climate or geography; experts believe that these worries could be attributed to the structure of the hair keratin.”

So how can one take care of curly hair?

Firstly, do not feel that you need to get your hair straightened. Accept your hair and then formulate a suitable routine. To begin with, Mangesh suggests focusing on conditioning it. “Avoid everything that can potentially dry them, i.e., no harsh surfactants, and use ingredients that maintain the frizz and improve curl retention,” she adds.

The urge to frequently shampoo in summers can also do more harm than good. “Doing so, will take away the moisture and dry the hair further. Also, do not apply shampoo on the hair shaft,” suggests Mangesh, adding that shampooing must always be followed by a good conditioner.

Use a wide wooden comb to detangle your hair after a wash. “Never comb hair when it is dry. Use a microfiber towel, silk or satin cloth or an old t-shirt to dry them.”

How to make them look good?

Maintaining curly hair is not as difficult as it seems. All you need to do is be thorough with your haircare routine. “Make sure you oil your scalp at least twice a week. However, if you do not wash your hair more than three times a week then oiling once to moisturise them is good too, said Mangesh, suggesting a massage with coconut oil.

“Instead of washing the hair, choose to refresh it with conditioner in a diluted or gel form – this way you’ll be able to maintain curls for a longer time, you can use 2-3 drops of light oil like argan oil to add a bit of shine. You can choose to delay the washing, but use the right products to maintain the look,” she shared.

If you are stepping out, then you can use styling products like cream, gels, mist or mousse. “If you have less volume then go for water-based hair care products, if you have voluminous hair then leave-in conditioners will make for an amazing option, suggests Mangesh.

