Hair care: Expert-approved tips to manage your curls

Grooming (rather taming) your hair can be tricky, especially if you have curly hair. While it has always been in vogue, keeping their locks detangled and frizz-free is a common issue faced by people with curly hair. However, no matter the number of products you use and treatments you get done, it must be known that hair is formed from our DNA and cannot change.

“Yes. If you have curly hair then there is an 85-95 per cent chance that you have inherited it from your parents,” Dr Rinky Kapoor, dermatologist, The Esthetic Clinic, told indianexpress.com, adding that curly hair further comes in various shapes such as twists, waves, kinks, and crimps. Keratin, which is a fibrous protein found in our skin and nails, binds to our hair shafts to determine the curliness of our hair. “The hair follicles present in the scalp, if asymmetrical, will make the hair curlier,” she continued.

Dr Kapoor noted the most common problems faced by curly-haired people:

*The hair becomes frizzy because the curls block the natural flow of oil from the tips to the ends of the strands

*Dandruff and greasy scalp because of oil build-up, further causing itchiness, redness etc

*Hair thinning and breakage because of dryness and weak hair strands

*Tangles and knots

*Curls trap more heat, which leads to the build-up of grime

*Split ends because of lack of hydration and protection

*Quick fading of colour

*Lack of shine

So, if you are struggling to keep your curls under control, here are expert-approved tips for you to look your best.

*Keep your curly hair moisturised, so that they remain shiny and lustrous. Use a shampoo and conditioner made for curly hair as they have elements that can help retain moisture in your hair. Omega 3 supplements can help hydrating the hair from inside.

*Always use heat protecting tools before using blow dryers or straighteners.

*If you have split ends, make sure you schedule regular trims.

*Use a leave-in cream to prevent your curls from getting dry and frizzy. Since curly hair is more prone to becoming dry and dull, usage of this cream helps maintain the bounce and shine of your hair.

*Always comb your hair when it is wet. Instead of using a fine-tooth comb or brush, opt for a wide-tooth comb as it will not open your curls.

*The right way to dry your curly hair is by flipping your head upside down and scrunching it with the help of a towel, so that it absorbs the water. Drying your hair bending backwards will make it lose its shape.

