The bhindi beauty hack: Why okra doesn’t belong on your face

The internet is a breeding ground for DIY skincare trends, but just because a hack features “natural” ingredients doesn’t mean it’s safe or effective. The recent trend of using okra (bhindi) as a face pack is a perfect example of a viral claim that lacks scientific backing and, according to experts, could even be counterproductive. “Feel 10 years younger with this pack,” a reel suggested, adding that all you need is three chopped lady’s fingers and some curd.

Ingredients

3 – chopped lady finger

2tsp – Curd

Method

Mix the two ingredients and blend

Apply it to your face

Let it rest for 20 minutes, or until dry.

This paste can be applied once every two weeks, it added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The post further noted that this paste helps fight ageing and pimples/acne and aids whitening. “This anti-ageing face pack is meant to reduce acne scars, freckles, and wrinkles from your skin,” it read.

Is bhindi effective? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Is bhindi effective? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Help in skin repair: Carotenoids in ladyfinger are the essential nutrients that ensure the growth and repair of skin cells.

Provides glowing skin: Lady finger makes the skin glow. It is rich in vitamins C, A, folate, and calcium, which remove worn-out cells, making them healthier and glowing.

Prevents acne: Just apply ladyfinger paste if you suffer from acne. “The antioxidant and antifungal properties provide a natural cooling effect to the skin,” the post read.

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However, on verifying with an expert, she suggested that while curd is beneficial, there is no truth to the claim that okra benefits the skin.

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“Certain vegetables may appear appealing on the dining table but might not impact the skin much,” remarked Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics. “This is also true for a mixture of ladyfinger and curd with the intention of skin whitening. Not every hack you see online may work efficiently. These claims are often made without any scientific research. Curd is usually used as a base ingredient for preparing several home remedies for the skin. It is because curd is a rich source of lactic acid, which can also work as an exfoliating agent. However, it may cause harm when mixed with okra or ladyfinger,” said Dr Kapoor.

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According to Dr Kapoor, “the fibrous content in ladyfinger is quite high, which might cause an allergic reaction on the skin when applied raw”. “People with oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin should drop the idea of applying the mixture of ladyfinger and curd on the skin, as it may aggravate their condition. It may lead to skin breakouts and increase sensitivity when used excessively,” said Dr Kapoor.

Consider starting a skincare routine that contains active ingredients that encourage skin whitening, such as niacinamide, kojic acid, Azelaic acid, glycolic acid, and vitamin C. “Collective efforts like eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, regularly using sunscreen, and a workout routine for more than 45 minutes can be crucial in making your skin healthy and glowing. People are advised to consult a dermatologist if they are looking for drastic skin changes, instead of solely relying on home remedies,” urged Dr Kapoor.