Making Space for All

A day before the Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB) opened its doors for the public, curator Anita Dube was seen carefully reviewing the exhibits and the display. It has been a rather eventful year for her and the Biennale: if in March, Manju Sara Rajan stepped down as the CEO of Biennale amid allegations of financial mismanagement, in August, Kerala was deluged after unprecedented rainfall, and, in October, artist and KMB co-founder Riyas Komu stepped down after allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

There was no halt in the preparations that have led to the Biennale though. Dube travelled to more than 30 countries for the shortlist of 90 plus artists who will participate in the fourth edition of the KMB that begins today.

The walls leading up to the venues — including, among others, Aspinwall House, Pepper House, Kashi Art Cafe and Durbar Hall — are also dressed with colourful graffiti painted by artists who have been part of the Graffiti Residency for the last two months. These, like all else that comprises the Biennale, connects with Dube’s “curatorial adventure” of exploring “possibilities for a non-alienated life”. “In this dream, those pushed to the margins of dominant narratives will speak: not as victims, but as futurisms’ cunning and sentient sentinels,” read the press statement.

The display is an outcome of that vision. The headliners include the Guerilla Girls, an anonymous group of women artists who discuss sexism and racism that exists within the art world. If Austrian artist Valie Export is one of the most important feminist artists in the post-war era, South African artist Marlene Dumas is best known for her portraits of the marginalised. Also, on display is the work of Cuban performance artist Tania Bruguera, recently imprisoned in her home country for organising a protest against new regulations that would limit artistic expression in Cuba. Goshka Macuga from Poland and the artist collective Otolith Group have both featured in the shortlist for the prestigious Turner Prize.

The Indian artists include Nilima Sheikh, Anju Dodiya, Chitra Ganesh and Annu Palukunath Mathew.

Often described as the People Biennale’s, during this edition Dube has an official platform for anyone who wants to be a participant at the Biennale. The Cabral Yard will comprise Knowledge Lab, where anyone can display their personal work or online content, from music to film, literature and videos. “The laboratory will attempt to remove hierarchies of knowledge. I am keen for the audience to become an active participant rather than being a passive consumer of culture,” says Dube. External curators, meanwhile, have been invited to manage the Infra Projects – the Edible Archives, Sister Library, Srinagar Biennale and Vyams Project.

While several artists have responded to the recent floods in Kerala in their work, the Biennale is also assisting in relief. At least a dozen homes of 600 sq ft each are expected to be built next summer from the remains of the structure that has been constructed at Cabral Yard. An auction — comprising works by more than 40 artists, including Dayanita Singh, Subodh Gupta and Anish Kapoor — will be held held on January 18 to garner proceeds for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. During the course of the Biennale, the music collective Oorali will travel to flood-affected areas in their tour bus that has been modified to open up as a stage, performing to express gratitude to the fishermen who rescued several people.