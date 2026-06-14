Crystal chandeliers to all-white kitchen: Inside Sanjeev Kapoor’s Mumbai residence

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently opened the doors to his Mumbai home, offering a rare glimpse into his thoughtfully designed space blending maximalism and elegance. The noted chef took to his YouTube channel to give a peek inside his abode that he shares with his wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, and son-in-law.

The home opens into a spacious foyer that acts as the central anchor, connecting the dining area, living room, kitchen, and a staircase leading to the bedrooms upstairs.

Expansive living area, gold metal interiors

The foyer immediately introduces the home’s aesthetic with a striking crystal chandelier, a pebble installation surrounded by plants, gold-toned nature artwork, and a statement green armchair.