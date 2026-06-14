Crystal chandeliers to all-white kitchen: Inside Sanjeev Kapoor’s Mumbai residence

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently opened the doors to his Mumbai home, offering a rare glimpse into his thoughtfully designed space blending maximalism and elegance. The noted chef took to his YouTube channel to give a peek inside his abode that he shares with his wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, and son-in-law.
The home opens into a spacious foyer that acts as the central anchor, connecting the dining area, living room, kitchen, and a staircase leading to the bedrooms upstairs.
The foyer immediately introduces the home’s aesthetic with a striking crystal chandelier, a pebble installation surrounded by plants, gold-toned nature artwork, and a statement green armchair.
The living area exudes a luxurious vibe, designed with plush purple-and-cream seating, a glass centre table placed over a cosy rug, and soft cushions. High ceilings, expansive French windows opening onto a large balcony, mirrored accents, and ambient lighting elevate the space.
One of the highlights of the living room is a dedicated wall featuring Kapoor’s achievements, including his Padma Shri received in 2017. Among the many artworks displayed, a textured deep burgundy wall with gold detailing steals the spotlight with a large abstract piece created using old kitchen utensils.
Adjacent to the foyer is the dining area, designed for gatherings. Featuring a glass-and-wood dining table with seating for eight, the space includes wood and glass wall detailing, another crystal chandelier, plush dining chairs, and a window seat that allows family and guests to relax while enjoying the views.
Kapoor also gave a tour of personal spaces dedicated to family members with each room offering a minimal design pattern while maintaining individual comfort.
The chef, along with his family, spent time in the all-white kitchen that features two platforms on each side, with the gas stove area holding the space together in the middle. A glass display shelf elevated the look as it stored several containers filled with munchies and spices.
Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained that design choices like an all-white kitchen, cushioned dining chairs, chandeliers, and achievement cabinets largely influence a person’s sense of identity with their home.
“Put it together and these pieces form a kind of balanced atmosphere that feels modern but still emotionally nurturing, like it has a pulse. And honestly, these choices can show a person’s identity too, signalling preferences for elegance, cozy warmth, minimal calm, or creative energy—so the emotional link between someone and their living space gets stronger,” Dr Krishna said.
“Trophies and awards act like tangible prompts of hard work, steady perseverance, practical talent, and those big life moments, the ones that actually matter,” he added.