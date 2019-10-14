Cryotherapy: Does freezing your face work?

Remember all the times we used to take a big bowl filled with chilled water and ice cubes for a facial? Cryotherapy is a better and an updated version, almost on the same lines.

Also known as frotox or in layman’s language, an ice facial, is a cryogenic treatment which is mainly used for pain relief but is targeted at the face to help make it look younger. The cryo-facial beams vaporised liquid nitrogen across the forehead, cheeks, nose and chin. The procedure is known to exfoliate your skin, removing the dead skin cells layer from your face while simultaneously stimulating the growth of new cells underneath.

The star of this beauty treatment is that it helps the skin to feel tighter, and helps stimulate collagen with the pressurised liquid nitrogen production also filling in fine lines and wrinkles and decreasing pores.

What to expect from a Cryotherapy session?

It reportedly works wonders, however, be careful because the treatment could do more harm than good. It is recommended that one combine other treatments with the cryo facial, like an infrared LED light therapy, which is known to reduce inflammation and stimulate collagen. Every doctor might follow a slightly different procedure for the treatment. However, the overall approach remains unchanged.

The process begins with a thorough cleanse and the area is massaged heavily, which helps in lymphatic drainage and releases tension from facial muscles. The face is exposed to steam to eliminate toxins. If one is suffering from acne, then an extraction is done through a session of microdermabrasion.

Now, the cryotherapy session finally begins. The eyes are covered with protective goggles and your face is exposed to a cold blast of nitrogen using a tube attached to the cryotherapy machine. The nozzle of the tube continuously measures the temperature of your skin as it moves across the skin to ensure no particular area of your face gets too cold. The session lasts for 2-3 minutes.

Like we said, it’s highly recommended that you accompany this with other treatments, like infrared LED light therapy. This is followed by a facial massage, and a hydrating mask to boost skin health. The skin feels tighter and smoother immediately after the procedure.

How does the session improve your skin?

Increases collagen production

Collagen is the component that gives your face a youthful appearance. With increasing age, there’s a decrease in production of collagen, leading to dreaded wrinkles. Moreover, the hustle, the pollution and other foreign components cause a loss of facial elasticity, crow feet and add bags under your eyes. Overall, the process of aging speeds up. But, a cryofacial triggers collagen production under your skin actively to smoothen wrinkles. The vaporised liquid nitrogen makes the skin tight and the complexion changes, offering a more youthful glow.

Decreases pore size

Open pores are a big no! They not only make your skin look dull but are literally open craters inviting dirt and grime, leading to blackheads and whiteheads. Cryofacials fight back open pores by not only exfoliating your skin but also helping rejuvenate the newly freed skin cells. With regular treatments, the effects can be undoubtedly long-lasting.

Improves blood circulation

While undergoing a cryotherapy facial, the intense cold air makes the blood vessels contract and expand. This leads to increased blood flow to your skin and makes it look healthy, youthful and radiant. Moreover, when the blood circulation improves, it not only makes the skin healthier but stronger too, preparing it to fight off any bacteria and infections that comes your way.

How was your experience trying the cryofacial? Let us know in the comments below.