scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Top news

COVID-19 patients can now interact with loved ones through a robot at this hospital

Developed by Bengaluru-based start-up Invento Robotics, the robot became popular after its interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in 2017

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 7:10:19 pm
mitra robotMitra robot designed by Invento Robotics. (Source: inventorobotics/Instagram)

Coronavirus patients at a hospital in Delhi NCR will now be able to interact with their friends and relatives, through a robot.

Brand Wagon Conclave

A customer-service robot Mitra, meaning “friend” will patrol the wards of Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida Extension. Developed by Bengaluru-based start-up Invento Robotics, the robot became popular after its interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in 2017.

Mitra robot is equipped with facial recognition technology that helps people recall who they had previously interacted with. And a tablet attached to Mitra’s chest allows patients to see their loved ones, as well as medical staff unable to access the COVID-19 wards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Story of Mitra Robot #vocalaboutlocal

A post shared by Invento Robotics (@inventorobotics) on May 14, 2020 at 12:46am PDT

“It takes a lot of time to recover, and during this time, when patients need their families the most, they are unable to visit,” Dr Arun Lakhanpal from the hospital was quoted as saying by Reuters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Mitra has cost the hospital about one million rupees. It is mainly used by patients who cannot communicate using phones.

ALSO READ | Humanoid robots are here to help doctors in Covid-19 fight

Mitra is also being used for remote consultation with specialists to reduce the risk of exposure to infection. “Normally it is very difficult for a psychologist or a dietician to see a COVID patient,” Yatharth Tyagi, director of the company that runs the hospital, was quoted as saying by the agency.

(With inputs from Reuters)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Amrita Puri knows how to keep it super stylish; these pics are proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement