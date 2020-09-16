COVID-19 patients can now interact with loved ones through a robot at this hospital

Mitra robot designed by Invento Robotics. (Source: inventorobotics/Instagram)

Coronavirus patients at a hospital in Delhi NCR will now be able to interact with their friends and relatives, through a robot.

A customer-service robot Mitra, meaning “friend” will patrol the wards of Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida Extension. Developed by Bengaluru-based start-up Invento Robotics, the robot became popular after its interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in 2017.

Mitra robot is equipped with facial recognition technology that helps people recall who they had previously interacted with. And a tablet attached to Mitra’s chest allows patients to see their loved ones, as well as medical staff unable to access the COVID-19 wards.

“It takes a lot of time to recover, and during this time, when patients need their families the most, they are unable to visit,” Dr Arun Lakhanpal from the hospital was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Mitra has cost the hospital about one million rupees. It is mainly used by patients who cannot communicate using phones.

Mitra is also being used for remote consultation with specialists to reduce the risk of exposure to infection. “Normally it is very difficult for a psychologist or a dietician to see a COVID patient,” Yatharth Tyagi, director of the company that runs the hospital, was quoted as saying by the agency.

(With inputs from Reuters)

