CoupleGoals: Inside Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s fun Maldives vacation

It is believed that travelling is the best way to know and come closer to your partner. Looks like Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora agree as they are currently holidaying in the Maldives, serving the fans some major couple goals. The duo, recently, set off for B-Town’s current favourite travel destination to spend some quality time together. Their pictures and videos from the exotic island location have all of us going gaga over the couple. Don’t believe us? Check them out here.

Arjun gave us a glimpse of Malaika as the couple enjoyed their time under the moonlight in the Maldives.

Looks like the duo engaged in some fun and recreational activities at the island as Arjun shared several videos of Arora happily cycling on the road.

Malaika shared beautiful sunkissed pictures from her vacation, leaving us in awe of her beauty and grace.

Just like all of us, Arjun, too, is in awe of her “grace and poise” and doesn’t shy away from accepting it.

Maldives is, currently, every celeb’s favourite place for a quick getaway amidst their otherwise hectic schedules.

Fun activities, candlelight dinners and some exclusive time together — Malaika and Arjun made the best of their time together in the Maldives.

