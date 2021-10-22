Count on these three simple kitchen ingredients for longer, stronger hair

We all wish for long and lustrous hair. However, with constantly changing weather conditions, rising pollution and erratic lifestyles, hair fall has become increasingly common. For solution, we end up reaching out for expensive shampoos and conditioners. But, they don’t always work.

Your hair quality and growth depends a lot on your diet. Thus, the solution to your hair problems might be in your kitchen. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, recently, shared three simple ingredients readily available in your kitchen, that can make your hair grow longer and stronger. “I use two or more of these at least 4-5 times a week and my hairdresser is amazed at how often I need a haircut,” she said.

Check them out.

These are the three ingredients present in your kitchen which can help make your hair stronger and thicker.

Amla

It is naturally available and rich in vitamin C. The collagen that it promotes is the reason your hair becomes thicker and longer. Your hair grows about six inches every year, which depends upon your age, genetics and diet.

“We can’t do much about age and genetic, but we definitely can about our diet,” the nutritionist said.

Flax seeds

Around two tablespoons of flax seeds give you around 6,400 milligrams of omega 3. There are several studies that prove omega 3 make hair thinning lesser and make it grow longer.

Curry leaves

“I put about 10-15 curry leaves in my vegetable juice every day,” Makhija said. They have beta carotene as well as vitamin E, making your hair stronger and more lustrous. They are also a great hack to slow down greying.

“Put them into your diet every day and make your hair grow to the length you want,” the nutritionist concluded.

